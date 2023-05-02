Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sobshrink's avatar
Sobshrink
May 2, 2023

Thanks for covering this, and I hope you cover alternative ways of treating depression, given its increasing prevalence and serious consequences. The "Speaking of Psychology" podcast recently had a good episode on TMS for treating depression (link below). There needs to be more research in this area, but since it can't be patented, very little money. Also, current protocols require trying other treatments first (i.e., drugs), and it's not always covered by insurance, and practitioners are scarce. It also takes a commitment of time on the part of the individual (as does counseling), and some people would prefer the magic bullet of a pill, at least if they're unaware of how ineffective and potentially risky they are.

https://www.apa.org/news/podcasts/speaking-of-psychology

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
Ditta Bartels's avatar
Ditta Bartels
May 2, 2023

What you describe is typical for the drug industry and doctors. Better for them if all these people just stay on their pills.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maryanne Demasi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture