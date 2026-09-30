Docket No. HHS–OS–2026–0332

Maryanne Demasi, PhD

Medical scientist and investigative journalist

Editor, MD Reports

Submitted on Sept 19, 2026

I welcome the Department’s review of federal vaccine recommendations and the role of shared clinical decision-making.

As a medical scientist and investigative journalist, I have spent years examining the evidence underpinning vaccine policy, from clinical trials and safety surveillance to regulatory standards and vaccine advisory processes.

This submission draws on that body of work.

Federal vaccine recommendations carry enormous weight. They shape medical advice, public understanding, insurance coverage and state or institutional rules.

With that influence comes an obligation to ensure that recommendations rest on rigorous evidence and communicate clearly what is known, what is uncertain and what remains unknown.

A recommendation should not simply tell people that a vaccine is “recommended” or that its “benefits outweigh the risks.” People should be able to see the evidence behind that judgment and decide what it means for them.

The sections below set out where I believe that process should change.