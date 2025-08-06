A major Danish study has triggered an explosive row between U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the scientists behind it—reigniting an international storm over the safety of aluminium in childhood vaccines.

The new study tracked over 1.2 million children in Denmark and concluded that early-life exposure to aluminium-containing vaccines posed no increased risk for neurological, allergic, endocrine or autoimmune disorders, including autism and ADHD.

Published July 15, 2025

Within days of publication in the Annals of Internal Medicine, multiple media outlets seized on the findings.

Headlines described the study as a “landmark,” claiming it “squashes anti-vaccine talking points” and finds “no link” between aluminium and disease.

But Kennedy saw something else entirely.

In a scathing op-ed published by TrialSiteNews, he accused the researchers of manipulating the study to suppress evidence of harm.

He called it “a deceitful propaganda stunt by the pharmaceutical industry,” a “garbage-in, garbage-out exercise in statistical manipulation,” and “a flimflam for deliberately excluding or diluting out the most vulnerable children.”

“This study does not just suffer from mere methodological limitations,” Kennedy wrote. “Its design flaws are defining.”

He called for the journal to “immediately retract this badly flawed study.”