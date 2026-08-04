This weekend CNN anchor Dana Bash invited Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. onto State of the Union to discuss vaccines, public health and America’s preparedness for the next pandemic.

The conversation quickly settled into familiar territory.

Bash accused Kennedy of spreading vaccine misinformation, defended established public health positions and appealed repeatedly to scientific consensus.

Kennedy pushed back. If Bash wanted to invoke “the science,” he expected her to debate it. Whenever she offered a broad assertion, he returned to the same demand. “Cite me the study.”

The exchange exposed a fundamental weakness in modern health reporting.