MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Real Dr. Steven Horvitz's avatar
The Real Dr. Steven Horvitz
1d

Nice article.

But so much more can be said.

I use AI scribe in my medical practice. It allows me to spend more time interacting with the patient and allows a better summary to be sent to patient who then retains more from the visit. But I don’t think I or anyone knows whether AI misses less or more necessary info than if I wrote the entire note while trying to stay engaged with the patient in front of me.

Next- MAHA has been captured by those in power in the White House who are yet again siding with Wall Street over Main Street. Me thinks this is another attack on healthcare professionals to herd them into whatever system they have in store as opposed to allowing a true fair free market in healthcare form.

FYI- I terminated all contracts with third parties in my practice back in 2008. I do not get paid a cent from insurers or government. My practice is thriving while patients pay me a fair fee for care they value. Their choice to see me. Not herded to my office by third parties.

But back to AI. It’s as good as it is programmed. It’s in essence a slightly better search engine that helps with grammar at this point. It will improve, but will the definition of improve be helping people think, or instead herding them to where the govt or third parties are trying to steer us?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
1d

Can only agree with the article.

AI will work from published papers etc ie the establishment narrative - look how hard some alternative thinkers have found getting a paper published.. AI will not consider substack articles and posts.

There will be a skill in interrogating AI , rather than say does vaccine cause autism perhaps why doesn't vaccines cause autism. You can have a discussion with AI and go deeper into the subject by further questions.

It has lied to me in the past and when I pointed it out, it apologised.

At the end of the day it's a tool. Like all tools it has limitations and needs using correctly, if you use a sharp wood chisel incorrectly you will get hurt, I suspect the same with AI.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maryanne Demasi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture