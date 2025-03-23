Pregnancy is a time of immense responsibility, filled with a barrage of recommendations—what to eat, what to avoid, which supplements to take.

The list is endless, and with each new medical intervention, expectant mothers are told it’s all in the name of protecting their baby.

Now, a new maternal vaccine has been added to the mix -- Pfizer’s RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, designed to safeguard newborns against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Regulators in the UK, the US and Australia have approved it, health authorities have endorsed it, and governments are funding it.

But how strong is the evidence backing this vaccine? And does it truly outweigh the potential harms?

Understanding RSV and Abrysvo

RSV is a common respiratory virus that can occasionally cause severe lung infection in infants, but in high-income countries, mortality rates remain low.

Abrysvo is a protein subunit vaccine intended to generate maternal antibodies that are transferred to the foetus in utero, providing passive immunity after birth.

The vaccine contains recombinant RSV prefusion F proteins, which are produced using recombinant DNA technology in genetically engineered Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cell lines.

The rationale appears sound. Yet, a closer look at the clinical trial data raises questions—not only about its efficacy but also about safety concerns, particularly the risk of pre-term birth.

Trial data under the microscope

Pfizer’s Phase 3 MATISSE trial enrolled over 7,000 pregnant women at 24–36 weeks gestation, across 18 countries - half received Abrysvo; the other half received a placebo.

The results were published in two key analyses—an interim report in the New England Journal of Medicine (2023) and a final report in Obstetrics & Gynecology (2025).

After six months, the vaccine demonstrated a 69% relative risk reduction in severe RSV cases requiring oxygen or hospitalisation.

In absolute terms, this translated to a modest 1.2% absolute risk reduction, meaning that 83 women would need to be vaccinated to prevent a single case of severe RSV.

But the most alarming finding was the increase in pre-term births.

Vaccinated women experienced a 21% increase in the relative risk of preterm birth compared to those who received a placebo.

In absolute terms, this equated to a 1% absolute increase (5.7% in the vaccine group versus 4.7% in the placebo group). Despite this, the FDA’s advisory committee dismissed the difference as a “non-significant” signal.

A crucial limitation was that the trial was not adequately powered to detect uncommon but serious adverse events.

Adding to the concerns, the trial did not employ an inert placebo. Instead, the comparator contained all the vaccine excipients except for the RSV antigen, including trometamol, sucrose, and polysorbate 80.

This raises the possibility that the placebo itself may have induced physiological effects, potentially obscuring adverse reactions specific to the vaccine.

GSK’s terminated trial - a warning ignored?

Pfizer was not the only pharmaceutical company developing an RSV vaccine for pregnant women.

The trial of GSK’s structurally similar RSV vaccine was prematurely terminated in 2022 due to safety concerns.

Pre-term births increased by 37%, and the rate of neonatal deaths doubled in women who were vaccinated compared to the placebo group.

An independent safety panel suspended the trial. Meanwhile, Pfizer proceeded with its trial, without informing MATISSE trial participants of these risks, raising ethical questions about informed consent.

Fast-track approval and gaps in safety data

Abrysvo was granted ‘Breakthrough Therapy’ designation by the FDA in 2022, meaning it underwent an expedited approval process and required a lower burden of proof for safety.

While this fast-track pathway accelerates access to new treatments, it also bypasses the rigorous long-term safety evaluations traditionally required for vaccines given in pregnancy.

Several gaps remain:

Limited preclinical studies in pregnant animals.

No long-term follow-up of infants exposed to the vaccine in utero.

Insufficient statistical power to detect rare but serious adverse events.

Many thought that GSK’s abandoned trial would have been a red flag for FDA regulators, but instead, Abrysvo was rushed to market—a gamble that may have serious consequences in the long run.

Emerging post-marketing safety signals

A preprint study from the University of Ottawa (May 2024) examined reports from the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and found that pre-term birth was the most frequently reported adverse event following RSV vaccination during pregnancy.

Of the 77 reported incidents, 42 involved pre-term births, with a median onset of just three days post-vaccination — two-thirds occurring within the first week.

Although VAERS reports do not prove causation, the temporal association aligns with signals from the clinical trials and warrants further investigation.

A troubling history of RSV vaccine safety

Concerns about RSV vaccine safety are not new.

In the 1960s, Pfizer’s formalin-inactivated RSV vaccine led to disaster - 80% of recipients were hospitalised, and two infants died due to vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease (VAERD).

More recently, Moderna’s 2024 mRNA RSV vaccine trial in infants was halted worldwide because the vaccinated group showed alarmingly higher rates of severe RSV illness compared to placebo.

Weighing the benefits and harms

Regulators argue that the benefits of Abrysvo outweigh the harms. Yet the available data suggests a less reassuring picture:

- A modest 1.2% absolute reduction in severe RSV cases. - A concerning 1% absolute increase in pre-term births. - A trial designed without a truly inert placebo. - A trial not powered enough to detect uncommon but serious adverse events.

Given these uncertainties, the question remains: is this vaccine truly the right choice for pregnant women?

A decision that deserves scrutiny

For expectant parents, the decision to vaccinate should be based on clear, transparent evidence.

Yet, the unresolved concerns around pre-term birth, neonatal deaths, and the lack of long-term safety data make it difficult to justify the widespread use of Abrysvo in pregnancy.

Regulators have pressed ahead, despite these uncertainties. But should pregnant women be expected to take on the risk when much of the data remain uncertain?

At the very least, they deserve full disclosure, informed consent, and the highest standard of safety before making their choice.

When weighing their options, pregnant women should also consider that breastfeeding has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of RSV illness in infants.

Research suggests that breastfeeding can almost halve the likelihood of severe RSV infections, providing a natural and effective means of protection without the potential harms associated with RSV vaccination.

Until more robust evidence emerges, caution is not only reasonable—it is essential.

Co-author - Peter Selley is a retired General Practitioner based in the United Kingdom and he has a special interest in RSV.

Peter Selley, retired GP

