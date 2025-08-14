Senator Alex Antic in conversation with Dr Maryanne Demasi

Few Australian politicians showed as much courage during the pandemic as Senator Alex Antic — championing free speech, resisting the government’s attempts to censor Australians, and often standing alone in Parliament to challenge overreach and demand transparency.

I rarely agree to podcast interviews, but as a fellow Adelaidean, I accepted Senator Antic’s invitation for a wide-ranging discussion.

We cover the highs, lows, and battles of my investigative journalism career — from leaving medical research for the ABC in Sydney, to producing award-winning investigations that rattled powerful interests and ultimately saw me ousted from the public broadcaster.

I recount the behind-the-scenes struggles over reporting on widely prescribed medications, nutrition science, and wireless devices, and the industries that shape public health narratives — and how those experiences prepared me for the storm of Covid-19.

From clashes with “fact-checkers” and Freedom of Information stonewalling, to exposing the pharmaceutical industry’s influence over drug regulation, nothing is off-limits.

We also revisit my BMJ investigation into regulatory capture, which found the TGA derives 96% of its funding from industry fees — a model that undermines public trust — and explore the disturbing lack of transparency in how vaccine safety is monitored.

We discuss the potential for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reshape the US national conversation on vaccines, diet and water fluoridation — reforms aimed at reversing the rising tide of chronic disease.

Finally, we turn to the collapse of legacy media, the drift from fact-based reporting to opinion-driven coverage, and why independent journalism matters more than ever.

