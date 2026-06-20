Five years after publication, Toxicology Reports removed a study by independent researcher Neil Miller that analysed reports of sudden infant death following vaccination.

The journal said the paper contained “serious methodological flaws” and that its conclusions were not supported by the data.

Miller strongly disagreed, but the journal withdrew the study nonetheless.

Ordinarily, a dispute over statistical methods would have attracted little attention outside academic circles.

But because the study concerned vaccines and the unexplained deaths of apparently healthy infants, it quickly became part of a much larger debate about scientific publishing, transparency, and how controversial research should be handled.

The controversy escalated when US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote to the journal seeking details about how the decision had been reached, who reviewed the paper, and what evidence justified its removal.

At its core, the dispute raised two questions.

The first concerned the science: did Miller identify a genuine safety signal, or did he misuse a database and draw conclusions the evidence could not support?

The second concerned the process: even if the paper contained methodological problems, was removal the appropriate remedy?