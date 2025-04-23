Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico addresses the public

Slovakia has become the first European country to formally investigate claims that Covid-19 vaccines may have been contaminated with “extremely high levels of DNA.”

The move, announced by Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, follows an independent scientific analysis commissioned abroad.

The report found that vaccine samples used in Slovakia, contained DNA components that the “manufacturer did not disclose” in the relevant regulatory documents.

Its findings, produced by Czech researcher Dr Soňa Peková, landed on Prime Minister Robert Fico’s desk last month and triggered a swift, coordinated government response.

Addressing the public, Fico—who is no stranger to controversy—made it clear this issue wouldn’t be allowed to get buried in red tape.

“I admit to myself,” he said candidly, “that when we establish a working group or commission for something, the old Murphy's truth comes to mind—that if you don't want to solve something, you establish a commission.”

But Fico signaled his intention to cut through delays and act quickly, vowing to “find an answer to this gravely serious problem in a reasonable timeframe.”

His government has outlined a clear plan of action.

Fico stated that he would task the Slovak Academy of Sciences—the country’s leading scientific institution—with repeating the analysis as soon as possible.

“In addition to the expert opinion,” he said, “only the Slovak Academy of Sciences and its expert departments can carry out another quantitative analysis of the presence of DNA and other substances in selected samples of vaccines used by the Slovak population.”

But Fico is not stopping at scientific validation.

He believes the Slovak public deserves transparency about the current findings.

“The government should, by resolution, alert the citizens of Slovakia to the serious findings of the expert report,” he said, and that even though current vaccination uptake in the country is low, “people deserve such a warning.”

Perhaps the most politically charged element of Fico’s plan concerns the government’s ongoing vaccine contracts with the manufacturers.

Under a deal signed by the previous administration in May 2023, Slovakia is still committed to purchasing nearly 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in 2025 and 2026—at a total cost of €5.8 million.

“I am of the opinion that the government should not take any more vaccines from the relevant manufacturer, nor pay for them, until the conclusions of another quantitative analysis are delivered,” he announced.

Throughout his address, Fico struck a tone of urgency tempered with caution, taking care not to cause panic.

“Dear friends, I do not want to bring any emotions into this extremely sensitive and serious topic,” he remarked, acknowledging that public sentiment around Covid-19 vaccines remains deeply divided—and that citizens were not always given a genuine choice in the face of vaccine mandates.

“Not everyone had the real freedom to decide whether to undergo vaccination or refuse it,” he said. “But ignoring what we see in black and white in the expert opinion would be irresponsible.”

Fico’s announcement comes amid growing international concern over residual DNA in mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines.

If the Slovak government follows through on Fico’s proposals, it may become the first EU member state to officially re-examine the integrity of vaccine supply chains and demand accountability from pharmaceutical manufacturers—an action that could pave the way for similar moves across the continent and beyond.

