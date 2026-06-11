Study 329 lawsuit collapses
A legal attempt to force a retraction of Study 329 has failed and the journal has gone silent. What happens when science cannot—or will not—correct itself?
For nearly a year, attorney George W. Murgatroyd III tried to compel the retraction of one of the most notorious papers in modern psychiatry.
Now, that effort has come to an end.
A judge dismissed Murgatroyd’s lawsuit against the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP) and publisher Elsevier over Study 329 — a paper that has been at the centre of scientific controversy for more than two decades.