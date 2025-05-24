Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

Julian Gillespie
2h

thank you Dr Sladden & Paul Rekaris,

.. I have said it before

TGA: The Gaslighting Agency

had they implemented the Plan, the signals would have screamed "STOP"

.. so they did not implement the Plan

as presently staffed, with its culture of deception and meeting the needs of its pharmaceutical stakeholders .. and dare I say it .. the TGA's 5 Eyes capture .. well .. the entire administration needs to be gutted and entirely new legislation drawn for preventing a re-occurrence of what has been a diabolical betrayal of the department's core mission - to "provide for the establishment and maintenance of a national system of controls relating to the quality, safety, efficacy and timely availability of therapeutic goods"

.. they got the "timely availability" part right .. but of goods that immediately maimed and killed

and they knew this .. so no reliable paperwork was allowed to be generated

a quick history reminder .. the Nazi leadership also had a policy of "plausible deniability" - deliberately keeping the most incriminating directives oral or unwritten to avoid accountability

here a Plan was announced .. then .. I think we can all surmise .. senior persons issued incriminating directives .. given orally and not in writing .. to not implement the Plan

the theater we see detailed above is meant to be the closing Act .. a show of apparent bureaucratic bumbling, by officials paid millions in their positions, who just somehow forgot to do what they said they would do

.. they spat the 'fog of bureaucracy' cliche in everyone's face

it's a show .. it's a sham

as the hip-hoppers Public Enemy would remind you: Don't believe the hype

thank you again Dr Sladden and Paul Rekaris for enduring their lies and documenting the betrayal .. the complicity .. and the corruption

2 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
Nic Tydens
4h

We need people from the inside to tell us what really happened.

