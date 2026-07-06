MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
18h

The Lancet hits a new low. Like the title of the book, its new name should be "Science for Sale".

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JB watching TV's avatar
JB watching TV
19h

Ahh "The Lancet" !

...more material to line the cat litter box 🐈 🤣

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