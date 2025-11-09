The myocarditis myth: “The virus is worse than the jab”
A new Lancet study revives a long-discredited claim — that Covid infection causes more heart damage than the vaccine.
When reports of myocarditis began emerging after the Covid-19 vaccines, public health officials quickly moved to contain the narrative.
Their mantra — repeated endlessly by politicians, experts, and journalists — was that the virus itself caused more heart inflammation than the vaccine.
That line persuaded millions of parents to vaccinate their children, especially teenage boys — the very group known to face the highest risk of vaccine-induced myocarditis.
Now the same talking point has been resurrected, this time in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.
The study has been heralded as proof that vaccination “poses less harm” than Covid infection, and medical journals and legacy media outlets have dutifully recycled the claim.
But a closer look at the study reveals it was built on flawed assumptions and statistical sleight of hand.