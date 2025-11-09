When reports of myocarditis began emerging after the Covid-19 vaccines, public health officials quickly moved to contain the narrative.

Their mantra — repeated endlessly by politicians, experts, and journalists — was that the virus itself caused more heart inflammation than the vaccine.

That line persuaded millions of parents to vaccinate their children, especially teenage boys — the very group known to face the highest risk of vaccine-induced myocarditis.

Now the same talking point has been resurrected, this time in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

The study has been heralded as proof that vaccination “poses less harm” than Covid infection, and medical journals and legacy media outlets have dutifully recycled the claim.

But a closer look at the study reveals it was built on flawed assumptions and statistical sleight of hand.