The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act - protecting industry, not children
This US law insulates vaccine manufacturers from liability for injuries, while the cost of compensation is indirectly passed on to the public.
It might be April Fools’ Day, but this law is no joke!
Since 1986, the public has been sold the idea that the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) was a necessary safeguard—an essential measure to ensure a stable supply of life-saving vaccines.
But the reality is that it was not a public health victory; it was a legislative coup for vaccine manufacturers, granting them unprecedented legal immunity while leaving the injured with few avenues for justice.
The time for being fooled is over.