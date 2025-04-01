It might be April Fools’ Day, but this law is no joke!

Since 1986, the public has been sold the idea that the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) was a necessary safeguard—an essential measure to ensure a stable supply of life-saving vaccines.

But the reality is that it was not a public health victory; it was a legislative coup for vaccine manufacturers, granting them unprecedented legal immunity while leaving the injured with few avenues for justice.

The time for being fooled is over.