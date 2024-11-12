Trust in the mass media is at an all-time low, and for good reason.

Audiences have been gaslighted and lied to for far too long. The US election coverage is just the latest example.

The Biden cover-up

For months, legacy media ran interference for President Joe Biden and shut down criticism of his mental acuity, dismissing concerns as “right wing propaganda.”

They paraded a long line of Biden surrogates on TV to assure Americans the President was ‘strong,’ ‘vigorous,’ and most of all, ‘sharp as a tack.’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough delivered a full-throated endorsement of Biden’s fitness for office, claiming the President was “far better than he’s ever been.”

“F*** you if you can’t handle the truth,” remarked Scarborough earlier this year. “This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever… If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.”

But Biden’s decline was obvious to anyone with functioning eyes and ears. Unedited videos on the internet showed Biden’s stiff gait and awkward shuffle was not ‘vigorous’ at all.

In fact, Biden was making a number of embarrassing gaffes and often appeared confused by his surroundings.

On a trip to Chicago, for example, Biden declared that Vladimir Putin was “clearly losing the war in Iraq,” instead of Ukraine.

At a G7 summit, Biden wandered off aimlessly during a group gathering, and had to be guided back by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

And at a NATO summit, Biden introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” before correcting himself.

Biden’s physical ability also diminished.

Biden was seen tripping on stage at a US Air Force graduation ceremony, falling off a stationary bike, and slipping over several times while trying to climb stairs on Air Force One.

In 2021, President Biden slipped on stairs while boarding Air Force One

In June, Biden’s abysmal debate performance was hard to ignore.

There were moments when he was unable to express coherent thoughts or complete sentences and was often caught staring vacantly into space, mouth agape.

At first, the media elites tried to excuse it — they would find ‘medical experts’ willing to say that Biden just had “a bad night” and that it was probably his cold medications causing his “transient” cognitive issues.

It was only after Biden dropped out of the race and announced he would not be seeking re-election for a second term, that legacy media was free to acknowledge the extent of his diminishment.

Protecting Harris

With Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed as the Democratic candidate in July, the left leaning legacy media turned up the dial.

News coverage was wildly unbalanced, favouring Harris over Trump, by the greatest margin ever recorded.

In the three months leading up to the election, Harris received 78% positive coverage across ABC, NBC, and CBS, whereas Trump only received 15%, according to the Media Research Center.

In one instance, 60 minutes was called out for selectively editing a TV interview with Harris in order to present her in a more favourable light.

A teaser clip of the interview aired on "Face the Nation" where Harris gave a lengthy, meandering response to a question about US-Israel relations.

But when the full interview aired on 60 minutes, a more succinct answer to the same question was presented. Critics accused the program of “deceitful editing” to make Harris appear more competent.

I have worked in TV broadcasting for many years, and yes, interviews always require editing down for clarity and length, but polishing and engineering responses to portray Harris as articulate and knowledgeable on policy issues, is spurious in such a fraught election.

Critics noted that Harris was being walled off from the media to avoid scrutiny. Even the left-leaning New York Times editorial board called on Harris to make herself more available.

Harris minimised her interactions with the media hoping to run down the clock before election day, and only agreed to sit down interviews with “friendly” journalists who were serving “soft ball” questions.

War on Trump

Trump was not afforded the same privileges by legacy media. The media elites made no attempt to hide their contempt.

Even after Trump narrowly escaped his first assassination attempt in July, left leaning news outlets downplayed the seriousness of the situation in the hours following.

CNN published early headlines claiming that Trump’s rally was “interrupted by secret service” after a “fall” on stage, when it was clear that an assassination attempt had occurred.

Trump was branded with slurs. They called him a racist, sexist, bigot, dictator, and a threat to democracy.

“Trump Is Speaking Like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini” stated The Atlantic.

Many inflammatory headlines followed, but this did little to sway voters. Audiences became numb to the pejoratives.

Only days out from the election, legacy media claimed that Trump threatened Liz Cheney with violence, calling for her execution in front of a firing squad.

But Trump actually said Cheney was a “war hawk” and that if she found *herself* standing with nine barrels shooting at her face, then perhaps she wouldn’t be so keen to send Americans to war.

Elon Musk, who campaigned for Trump, said:

The reason that the public no longer trusts the legacy media is that the media has been exposed as lying too many times to count. Legacy media absolutely deserves the lack of respect and ridicule it gets.

Legacy media has lost its way

Love him or loathe him, Trump has effectively - and expertly - bypassed traditional media filters to speak directly to his base and set his own agenda.

By delegitimising the mass media and branding it “the enemy of the people,” Trump positioned himself as an outsider fighting against “the establishment.”

His appearances on popular podcasts such as The Joe Rogan Experience, reached younger audiences alienated by traditional news outlets.

Legacy media has been slow to recognise that it no longer has control over the flow of information. There is now a whole new information ecosystem on platforms like X, which aim to support free speech.

Remarkably, some journalists see this as a threat and have called for greater regulation and censorship on X. Others have announced their departure from the platform in protest.

Legacy media allowed itself to become a propaganda arm for the left, and it had many Americans seeing red. Literally.

2024 US electoral map by counties. Red: Republican, Blue: Democrat.

The negative news coverage of Trump was used to his advantage, rallying support by portraying himself as a victim of an unfair system, which in turn, motivated his base.

And as much as the media elites tried to stop it, they played right into Trump’s hands and helped him secure a decisive election victory.

