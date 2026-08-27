MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
12h

Is it any surprise that another pharmaceutical product proves to be an elaborate hoax? Scamiflu is just another in a long series of overhyped pharmaceutical products. When will we ever learn? The shame is that although well over 90% of pharmaceutical products are all but worthless, and many harmful, a small percentage contribute measurably to the health and betterment of humanity. None of them, with rare exception address root causes of health problems, prompting some such as Oliver Wendell Holmes to quip that the entire pharmacopoeia could well be thrown to the bottom of the ocean and it would be so much the better for mankind, and so much worse for the fishes.

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jim burke's avatar
jim burke
12h

And, the consequences to drug companies for withholding important research data is ... PROFIT. Simple law of behaviour: behaviour that is rewarded is repeated. The negligence of elected officials in congress and parliament is shameful, if not criminal.

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1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
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