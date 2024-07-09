In May 2024, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced a worldwide withdraw of its adenoviral vector covid-19 vaccine, which it developed in collaboration with Oxford University.

When it first emerged as a vaccine contender in late 2020, it was hailed as a milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

But over the subsequent years, the vaccine was plagued by doubts over its efficacy, dosing regimen and safety issues.

Valid questions have been raised about how AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine ever made it to market. So, I decided to take a look back at its unravelling.

Exaggerated claims

AstraZeneca’s vaccine was authorised across the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

In February 2021, AstraZeneca boasted in a press release that early results of its phase III clinical trial found the vaccine could provide 100% protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

The news went global. From tabloid newspapers to medical journals, everyone was keen to report this extraordinary finding from the drug company’s press release.

Politicians joined in the chorus.

Australia’s then-Health Minister Greg Hunt stood before the press corps to vouch for the vaccine’s safety, and encouraged people to roll up their sleeves to get the jab.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians could have “absolute confidence” in the vaccine and brimmed with excitement that over 50 million doses would be manufactured at a local facility in Melbourne.

Greg Hunt, then Health Minister speaks to press corps with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in background.

But was it too good to be true?

In an extraordinary rebuke, the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) overseeing the clinical trial scolded AstraZeneca for publicly releasing “cherry picked” data which may have giving the impression the vaccine was more effective than it was.

“Decisions like this are what erode public trust in the scientific process,” the DSMB commented.

The DSMB also wrote to Anthony Fauci’s agency at the NIH, concerned that AstraZeneca had released “outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.”

But Fauci downplayed concerns telling millions of viewers on Good Morning America it was simply “an unforced error” by AstraZeneca and that the DSMB was being “rather harsh.”

"It really is unfortunate that this happened,” Fauci told viewers, “The fact is, this is very likely a very good vaccine, and this kind of thing does … really cast some doubt about the vaccines and maybe contribute to the hesitancy. It was not necessary.”

Robin Roberts talks with Anthony Fauci on ABC’s Good Morning America about AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

Blood clots emerge

Worrying signals began to emerge soon after the vaccine’s roll-out.

Surveillance systems in Europe picked up cases of a serious blood clotting condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia (TTS) following vaccination, which was causing severe disability, hospitalisation and death.

Austria was the first country to act.

On March 7, Austrian authorities announced they would suspend a single batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, after two women (35y and 49yr old) had developed severe blood clots - one of them died.

Four days later, three Nordic countries - Denmark, Norway and Iceland - suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine entirely, until more safety data could be obtained.

One by one, European countries began abandoning the vaccine – Germany, France, Spain, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy, and Latvia.

A public relations disaster was unfolding.

Managing the crisis

Everyone from policymakers to the media to academic societies sprang into action to minimise vaccine hesitancy.

John Skerritt, head of Australia’s TGA drug regulator, went on Sydney radio and said his agency had “not found any evidence of these clots” among Australians.

Paul Kelly, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer said there was “no evidence that it causes blood clots” and Prime Minister Morrison said he’d received “no advice to pause Australia's rollout.”

In the midst of all the publicity about blood clots, AstraZeneca advertised for a new “Communications Specialist” to help spin the negative narrative into a positive one.

AstraZeneca also initiated partnerships with international celebrities like Academy Award winner and musician Jeff Bridges who took part in the “Up The Antibodies” campaign encouraging vaccination and other therapies by AstraZeneca.

The Australian Academy of Science announced the risk of death from TTS after the vaccine was “one in a million” and that it was more likely you’d be struck by lightning, than die from TTS.

Nonetheless, little could stem the flow of reports that people were dying from severe blood clots soon after vaccination.

In May 2021, UK drug regulator reported 242 clotting cases and 49 deaths after vaccination with AstraZeneca, prompting the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise that people under 40 be offered an alternative vaccine.

The Australian government quietly updated the ‘informed consent’ forms given to people seeking the vaccine, to include questions about their history of blood clots.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) changed its advice and recommended the vaccine be limited to people over 50.

Two months later, ATAGI lifted the age limit to people over 60.

Corrupted clinical trial

AstraZeneca’s phase III trial was controversial from the outset. It was carried out across several sites and different participants were given different protocols.

Some participants were given one dose, others were given two. Some were given saline placebos, while others were given the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) as a placebo, plus paracetamol to help “blind” the participants.

It made the assessment of adverse events across the trial difficult and it also led to dosing errors where some participants received lower doses of the vaccine than others.

Then to make matters worse, AstraZeneca had to explain why those who got a lower dose of the first shot were better protected against infection than those who received two full doses.

When the clinical trial results were finally published in the New England Journal of Medicine, one of the participants blew the whistle on the investigators.

Brianne Dressen was a trial participant and became unwell almost immediately after her first dose. Her right arm began tingling and prickling, a condition called paresthesia, which spread to her left arm and other parts of her body.

Brianne Dressen diagnosed with post-vaccine neuropathy after first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Later that evening other progressively worrying symptoms emerged, including blurred vision, double vision, headache, sound sensitivity, a loud ringing in the ears (tinnitus), nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills.

The investigators withdrew her from the trial and disabled her smartphone app which she used to record all her symptoms, essentially deleting her records.

The publication of the trial in the New England Journal of Medicine also had no record of her vaccine injury, and when Dressen asked the journal’s Editor in Chief Eric Rubin to correct the publication to include her data, he refused.

Lawsuits underway

In March this year, dozens of patients and families launched legal action against AstraZeneca in the High Court of the UK, after vaccination claimed the lives of their loved ones or left them with catastrophic injuries from TTS.

Jaime Scott is the primary complainant who suffered a permanent brain injury from a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca’s vaccine in April 2021.

Jaime Scott suffered a permanent brain injury from a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca’s vaccine in April 2021.

The case has been brought under the UK’s Consumer Protection Act, to work around the legal indemnity that the UK Government gave AstraZeneca at the time vaccines were approved.

Court documents in this case reveal AstraZeneca has admitted that its covid-19 vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS.

Also in May this year, Dressen filed a lawsuit against AstraZeneca, after the company refused to cover her hospital expenses and mounting medical bills.

The consent form she signed prior to participating in the clinical trial stated the company would “cover the costs of research injuries” and “pay the costs of medical treatment.”

Since AstraZeneca has refused to honour its obligations, Dressen is seeking past and future economic and emotional damages.

Goodbye vaccine

In October 2021, almost 12.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab had been administered to Australians.

But persistent fears of potentially fatal blood clots led authorities to recommend alternative brands of covid-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna).

The manufacturing of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in Australia ceased at the end of 2021 and by March 2023, it was no longer available.

To date, Australia’s TGA says the incidence of TTS after AstraZeneca’s vaccine is 1 in 50,000.

Despite over 1000 deaths reported to the TGA following covid-19 vaccination, only 13 deaths have been attributed to AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

In 2021, a Freedom of Information request was submitted to the TGA asking for details of its investigation into the 1000+ reported deaths, but the agency denied the request, raising serious doubts that any thorough, independent investigation into covid-19 vaccine-related deaths was ever conducted in Australia.

