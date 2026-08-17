MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
14h

It is hard to believe that people who supposedly chose to spend their lives supporting “public health” could sink so low as to ignore the signs that were right in front of their faces. People were suffering unimaginable injuries and death, but they did nothing about it. Not even trying to help the injured, and worse, denying it was the vaccines. As a vaccine injured person from the Shingrix vaccine, I experienced the same behavior. Two doctors said the peripheral Guillame-Barre I suffered was not caused by the vaccine. Finally, a team of staff neurologists confirmed it was. I think doctors are trained to say vaccine injuries don’t occur. Hopefully, this will change now that Senator Johnson and others have reported the truth. Thank you, Maryanne for being one of them.

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
13h

Unbelievable. All the lies and conscious obfuscation. Then you read what all those 'caring' doctors do to mutilate kids in gender re-assignment. I think everyone should very, very wary of what anyone in the medical establishment/profession tells you.

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