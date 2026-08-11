MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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ScarlettHamiltonAustralia's avatar
ScarlettHamiltonAustralia
4d

Whether you are a Trump fan or not - common sense has won here. As a retired medical professional in Australia, I could only dream of this happening in our country.

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4 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
sumpaul's avatar
sumpaul
4d

Remove the liability protections and the whole fraudulent fiasco ends.

The present wrangling serves as distraction and reinforces the assumption that a) govt and agencies care and b) compulsory medical treatment is OK.

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