President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order directing federal health agencies to re-examine America’s childhood vaccine schedule, reviving an effort that was halted by a federal court earlier this year.

The order instructs the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to revisit a government review that found significant differences between U.S. vaccine recommendations and those used in several other developed countries.

According to the White House, the goal is to align vaccine recommendations more closely with scientific evidence and international practice while preserving vaccine access and parental choice.

The move reopens a debate that has simmered for months.