President Donald Trump has nominated Dr Erica Schwartz to lead the CDC, following a year of instability at the agency.

Schwartz brings strong credentials. A former deputy surgeon general, she has spent decades inside federal health agencies, including leadership roles during national emergencies.

Her nomination now heads to the Senate for confirmation.

Early reactions have been divided.

Former US surgeon general Jerome Adams welcomed the choice, calling Schwartz “a battle-tested leader” with a long record of public service—a response that mirrors the broader establishment reaction.

Others were sharply critical.

Attorney Aaron Siri, a close ally of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., argued the agency doesn’t need “another cheerleader for industry,” warning that her leadership would “likely be a disaster.”

These responses reflect two very different views of what the CDC should be—and what this appointment signals.

The CDC has been on a merry-go-round of acting directors, abrupt exits, and internal disagreements spilling into public view. Stability has been in short supply.

In that environment, the priority shifts to getting someone through the Senate and into the role.

That constraint has already been tested.