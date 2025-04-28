Photo by Dragan: Sunset at Grange Beach, Adelaide

During the pandemic, the so-called "experts" ordered us to "trust the science" — even when that science was patently absurd.

We were told to mask up on planes, only to remove the mask the moment food was served. We were expected to believe that a thin sheet of Perspex could somehow prevent an airborne virus from floating around it.

For a time, I thought we might be unburdened by the nonsense, but I was wrong.

Because now, the same breed of "experts" who bungled the pandemic response with breathtaking arrogance, have come up with an even grander plan.

They want to dim the sun.

The UK government has already poured millions into geoengineering experiments through the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) and the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), investigating ways to dial down the sun’s rays.

A massive breach of informed consent

Once again, ordinary people are sidelined on matters that impact them.

A small group of technocrats, funded by billionaire zealots like Bill Gates, are treating the planet as if it were a malfunctioning app in need of another "update."

We saw during Covid how easily governments bulldozed the principle of informed consent, coercing individuals into taking experimental vaccines under threat of exclusion and punishment.

Now, with geoengineering, the changes will be imposed on humans, animals, and plants — without any ability to opt out.