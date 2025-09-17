A major peer-reviewed study has raised more troubling questions about the long-term safety of Covid-19 vaccines.

Conducted by researchers with a track record in the world’s most prestigious journals, the study followed hundreds of thousands of people and revealed a striking finding: after six months, vaccinated groups were experiencing higher death rates than those who remained unvaccinated.

The findings should have triggered urgent debate about boosters and vaccine policy. Instead, they have been met with silence. Public health officials have not addressed them, and major media outlets have looked the other way.

All of this comes at a pivotal moment.

The CDC’s vaccine advisory panel (ACIP) is preparing to vote on whether to recommend another round of Covid-19 boosters. The new data could have far-reaching consequences for that decision.

Here is what the researchers found, how they explained it, and why their silence may be as alarming as the results.

A carefully designed study

The peer-reviewed study from Qatar, published in June, was unusually robust for an observational study.