US health agencies are in motion — but who is in control?
From ACIP to FDA to CDC... policy shifts are unfolding rapidly, but the structure guiding those changes appears increasingly uncertain.
Something unsettling is happening inside America’s health agencies.
Policies are shifting, meetings are in limbo, decisions are being reversed and leadership posts are rotating, yet it is not entirely clear who is directing the movement.
Each development can be explained on its own, but taken together they raise reasonable questions about who is actually steering US health policy right now.