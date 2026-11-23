Vaccine — a leading journal in vaccinology — published two critiques of a study linking Covid-19 vaccines to an increased risk of serious adverse events. But when the researchers tried to defend their findings, the journal rejected their rebuttal.

Now, correspondence with its publisher, Elsevier, raises serious questions about whether Vaccine breached the editorial standards of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), which the journal claims to follow.

When questioned by MD Reports, Elsevier insisted the journal had acted fairly and complied with international publishing guidelines.

But its own explanation points to a troubling double standard — one that appears to favour research defending vaccine safety over research questioning it.

The controversial study draws fire

In 2022, Vaccine published a study by Joseph Fraiman and colleagues, including senior BMJ editor Peter Doshi, Stanford professor Robert Kaplan and renowned biostatistician Sander Greenland.

The researchers reanalysed the pivotal Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trials and reported an estimated 12.5 additional serious adverse events of special interest per 10,000 vaccinated participants, compared with placebo.