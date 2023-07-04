Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

John Toomey
Jul 4, 2023

Thanks again Maryanne. Oh Dear. I guess this is the pointy end of the catastrophe we all create when we abandon basic responsibilities. Right across western societies we, and/or our families and friends, have allowed laziness, overindulgence, gluttony and irresponsibility to take away our health. The result is an opportunistic response from medical and drug industries, promising the world and delivering little more than a thin veil of hope. We abandon what we must do and then hope for the best. Before we know it, the rescue industries learn trickery and fear envelopes the land. Afraid of dying, we hand over the reigns to greedy, power lusting despots who dress in nice suits and tell us what we want to hear. What work would these people have left to do? What importance could they possibly carry, if everyone pulled on their sneakers and started working out, began to eat fresh natural food, and learned to be selfless. Because we did not demand the buck stop with us, trillions of bucks filled the wrong pockets.

Joseph Robinson
Jul 4, 2023

During a taped presentation in an academic medical setting, Walensky was met with a number of pointedly testy questions from attendees. The moderator stopped the barrage, and said words to the effect “...OK, there’s a lot of chatter about what went wrong. What went right?” A softball question, easy to hit out if the park. Walensky’s response? “The CDC on average published papers every other day.” Let’s say twice a week, or 100 papers in a 50-week year. These papers are not book reports, they are decision-making tools. Yet the Director could not point to a public health policy that was correct out of the box, or that withstood the test of time.

A lot of motion/activity but no progress. The public is asking “...by design?”

