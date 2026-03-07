MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
3h

Unless the Democrats get on board with Making America Healthy Again, they will collared with the epidemic of chronic disease! Heck, even former FDA Commission David Kessler was on SIXTY MINUTES in February 2026 expressing support for RFK's policy efforts against ultra-processed foods. In fact, Kessler asserted that ultra-processed foods are even more dangerous than smoking.

If the Democrats want to align themselves with Big Food, Big Agriculture, and Big Pharma, they will bury themselves (early) in their own graves...so says me, a former progressive Democrat, now an Independent.

Reply
Share
ScarlettHamiltonAustralia's avatar
ScarlettHamiltonAustralia
4h

Follow the money. Who has the most and everything to lose? Healthy humans are not good for profits.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maryanne Demasi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture