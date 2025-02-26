In some cultures, eating insects is a longstanding tradition. But for most people, the idea still carries an ‘ick’ factor.

Yet the push to introduce insects into Western diets isn’t about honouring traditions or improving health—it’s about advancing corporate interests under the guise of sustainability. And the hypocrisy is galling.

Billionaires like Bill Gates tell the public to cut back on red meat to fight climate change—while they fly private jets and dine on premium steaks.

Everyday consumers are nudged towards alternative proteins, including mealworms and crickets, often without full transparency about their inclusion in food products.