Julian Gillespie
"Health officials told pregnant women the vaccines were safe—when no one had studied that claim in the first trimester. This new analysis suggests that serious harms may have been missed."

.. could be restated towards the end: "This analysis suggests that agencies like the TGA chose instead to risk fetal deaths, for ensuring higher vaccine uptake."

.. and somewhere add - "Unborn Babies, it can be inferred, were regarded as expendable"

.. and Retsef's: "The fact that pregnant women were recommended and even pushed to vaccinate during pregnancy without appropriate clinical trials was gross negligence"

.. legally, using the term 'negligence' is appropriate only when persons responsible for harm to others, can be shown on the facts to have failed to think or turn their minds towards possible adverse consequences or injuries or even death to others, as a result of their actions

.. here the responsible persons were the folks within the TGA, FDA, CDC, MHRA, Health Canada, and the EMA

.. now, the people who staff those agencies had, until Covid, placed the health and safety of pregnant women, and especially their unborn Babies, at the top of the list to protect in respect of any new products

.. point being, all those who staff those agencies have for decades long known unborn Babies can and are often especially vulnerable to new and exotic drugs, and have historically afforded absolute priority to pregnant Mums and their unborn Babies, in terms of safety and possible recommendations

.. so no one in those once disciplined agencies - all of them collectively, at once, globally - inadvertently 'forgot' to "think or turn their minds towards possible adverse consequences or injuries or even death to others, as a result of their actions" .. IE .. from making recommendations without any studies or facts in support .. no, they instead very intentionally lied, knowing they had broken with all prior safety protocols afforded Mums and unborn Babies

.. stated differently, these health agency folk threw pregnant Mums and their unborn Babies under the bus

so legally, there was no 'negligence' - instead, premeditated and intentional risk was taken in recommending these products to Mums .. recommendations as you point out, which had no basis in fact

that is by one common sense view straight out lying

. the law also calls this misrepresentation .. but here, misrepresentations knowingly made .. that levels the culpability right up for these agencies, well beyond the line of negligence, and into the legal landscape of negligent homicide, Involuntary Manslaughter, Criminal Recklessness / Reckless Endangerment, Fraud by False Representation (UK, US, AU), and Misconduct in Public Office for appearing to have satisfied the “serious abuse of public trust” threshold .. I kid you not .. one or more of these charges apply in the circumstances

this is not alarmist language, it is the law more clearly stated towards the circumstances and findings presented here, in the study by Guetzkow et al 2025

these charges are relevant, but just try finding a government employed police investigator or government employed Crown Prosecutor prepared to laid the required charges ..

.. otherwise, this is a very sad indictment upon the status quo of the misnomer: public health

Mike Williams
Journalists will be all over this for sure……

Oh that’s right..

Nothing can be printed that might cause “vaccine hesitancy”

