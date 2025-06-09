Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
6h

NIH has been worse than useless in most regards over the past 40 or more years. Whether on cancer, autism, or heart disease, their work has seen the worst decline in American health in history -- hardly a vote of confidence in their work. Knowing the integrity of Battarchya, and how he is willing to risk everything to call out the grifters, I tend to think the Bethesda Declaration is probably a crock -- more grifters wanting to keep the grift flowing. I don't know the specifics, but I know Battacharya, so I am skeptical of this declaration, which I think was intended to be an act of mockery, in retribution for his Great Barrington Declaration. I vote to support Battacharya and fire all the signers. I think they've identified themselves as compromised by signing this declaration -- probably a big reason so many of them signed anonymously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bon Kwi Kwi's avatar
Bon Kwi Kwi
7h

“ we’ve kissed too many butts for excessive largess to give up our bloated parasitic ecosystem quietly”

-NIH Staff

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maryanne Demasi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture