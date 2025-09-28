When Covid hit, governments, health agencies and the media marched in lockstep. Their united front was sold as “consensus.”

In reality, it was compliance by coercion. Dissenters were punished, questions suppressed, and the public was fed slogans instead of science.

Covid Through Our Eyes tears away that façade.

This collection of essays—written by doctors, scientists, lawyers, journalists, economists and ordinary Australians whose lives were upended—restores the voices silenced during the pandemic.

Each chapter forms part of a collective testimony. And in a final act of principle, not a cent of the book’s sales goes to the authors; all proceeds support Australia’s vaccine injury class action.

A chorus of voices

Editors Robert Clancy, an immunologist, and Melissa McCann, a physician, have gathered an extraordinary range of perspectives.

Among them, British oncologist Angus Dalgleish describes patients relapsing into aggressive cancers after years in remission. He argues that repeated boosters and chronic spike protein exposure created a “pro-cancer milieu.”

Vaccinologist Nikolai Petrovsky recounts how his homegrown vaccine, built on decades of expertise, was cast aside in favour of untested mRNA technology.

Statistician Andrew Madry lays out devastating evidence of excess mortality and the government’s refusal to investigate the causes.

Other contributors highlight phenomena dismissed at the time: immune system imprinting, shifts in antibody subclasses, and persistence of mRNA in the body.

Regulatory expert Philip Altman details how the Therapeutic Goods Administration ignored clear safety signals, choosing convenience over caution.

Lawyers and doctors tell of their battles in the courts and on the streets against vaccine mandates—small victories, bitter defeats, and governments that seemed more determined to silence critics than to defend their policies with evidence.

Clancy himself turns a sharp eye on Australia. Once a nation of independent scientists—from Burnet to Fenner, with pandemic plans crafted at the Commonwealth Serum Laboratories—by 2020 it had surrendered to bureaucracy.

He argues that recovery depends on restoring the doctor–patient relationship and returning vaccine development to proven antigen platforms, not experimental technologies rushed to market.

The media that failed

My own chapter in the book examines how mainstream media collapsed.

Newsrooms abandoned their adversarial role and parroted government lines. Contradictory evidence was buried. Scientists who asked questions were branded fringe. Patients who reported harm were cast as public health risks.

The press did not simply fail; it became an enforcer. That betrayal corroded trust, and the damage persists today.

Stories of loss

The most haunting chapters are personal.

Antonio DeRose, left in a wheelchair after transverse myelitis, describes doctors who refused to acknowledge the cause.

Queenslander Caitlin Gotze died six weeks after her second Pfizer dose, with her myocarditis misdiagnosed as asthma.

Actor and writer Katie Lees collapsed from clotting linked to AstraZeneca; her death was reduced to a single line on a regulator’s website.

These are stories of grief, stark reminders of what happens when agencies, designed to protect, instead deny responsibility.

This book matters

Covid may have slipped from the headlines, but its consequences have not.

Excess deaths remain unexplained. Injured families still fight for recognition. Trust has been squandered. And this nation has yet to hold a Royal Commission into Covid.

Covid Through Our Eyes is essential reading for anyone who wants to understand what really happened to Australians—a nation of people once known for their laid-back spirit, now grappling with a legacy of coercion and injury.

Buy it, read it, and judge for yourself.

VISIT WEBSITE: https://covidthroughoureyes.com.au

