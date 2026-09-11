MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
13h

This should be headline news: "CDC Stops Rubber-stamping Vaccine Industry's Useless Products". Fat chance of anything like that ever appearing in the MSM!

Reply
Share
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
13h

Thank you Maryanne. I went, but did not speak at the Allison Inquiry. The ruination of lives was heart wrenching. Before covid, I got a yearly flu shot. I will no longer get any shot put out by the uber wealthy crowd. The population still believes regulatory agencies work independently which is far from the truth. The fact that they are owned and aren’t independent should be made clear to the population.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maryanne Demasi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture