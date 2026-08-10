MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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Francesco Pansera's avatar
Francesco Pansera
5d

“Testifying at the hearings was Wayne Ray, PhD, professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University, who had just published research in the New England Journal of Medicine suggesting that patients on antipsychotics like Seroquel showed double the risk of a “sudden, fatal, pulseless condition, or collapse.”104 The article was titled “Atypical Antipsychotic Drugs and the Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death.” [2009]. Asked by Tom Laughren, director of the FDA's Division of Psychiatry Products, why AstraZeneca's own drug trials didn't “pick up a difference in sudden cardiac death,” Ray replied that AstraZeneca's methodology suffered from “Simpson's paradox,” pooling data from all clinical trials into one large data set with no allowances for the differences in the trials. It is the same distortion that made drugs like Vioxx look safe, said Ray.105“ (Rosenberg M. Born with a junk food deficiency: how flaks, quacks, and hacks pimp the public health. Prometheus Books, 2012).

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1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Keppel Cassidy's avatar
Keppel Cassidy
5d

Another great investigation and article Maryanne. The FDA’s conduct here is plainly indefensible, and it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that they colluded with the manufacturer to conceal that safety signal in order to push an unsafe product onto the market.

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2 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
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