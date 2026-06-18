MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
10h

I can see why Marine didn't get the job, far too much 'for the people approach' at the expensive of the system and pharma

Reply
Share
Aviva W.'s avatar
Aviva W.
10h

Dr. Marine sounds like a wonderful and honest doctor, and there is the problem. Public health in the U.S. at least is a government organization. Its decisions are politically, not scientifically, motivated. The departments staffed by the same career bureaucrats who relish dictating exactly how citizens should live their lives while waiting to collect their fat pensions. They think the public is dumb, too, so they want directives, not nuance.

We desperately need change at the CDC, were so hopeful when RFK Jr initially brought in his team. (BTW I grew up about two miles away from the CDC building.)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maryanne Demasi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture