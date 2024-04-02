There has been intense public scrutiny about whether DNA fragments found in the mRNA covid-19 vaccines can lead to “turbo cancers.”

Experts say there’s a theoretical risk, that DNA fragments left behind in the manufacturing process, can enter the nucleus of cells and insert into people’s genome, causing mutations that lead to cancer -- a process called “insertional mutagenesis.”

Multiple international drug regulators have confirmed the presence of DNA fragments in the mRNA vaccines, but deny the amounts exceed the allowed limits, or that it poses a risk to human health.

The US FDA swiftly shut down my enquiries and refused to hand over its quality control data, or confirm whether the agency would investigate further.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo slammed the regulator for failing to abide by its own safety testing protocols and called for a halt in the use of the mRNA vaccines in January this year.

Preliminary research by Kevin McKernan and colleagues showed that DNA fragments in the vaccine can integrate into the genome of ovarian cancer cells when grown in a laboratory. But whether this occurs in vaccinated people, remains unknown.

Phillip Buckhaults, a cancer genomics expert, and professor at the University of South Carolina is leading the charge to find out.

Testing on human cancer samples has already begun, and I spoke with Buckhaults exclusively about his study.

