Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt's avatar
Matt
2h

Wow. If 50% of Americans really did have Hepatitis, you would have to question that 34 years of vaccination at birth. 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
Ross Holding's avatar
Ross Holding
3h

Someone once said that politicians should be like NASCAR drivers and show all their sponsors on their uniform. Maybe the same should apply to anyone commenting on public health matters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Maryanne Demasi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture