MIT professor Retsef Levi has publicly accused scientific journals of censoring research into vaccine injuries, after his latest Covid vaccine safety study was rejected by both a leading medical journal and a preprint server.

“We must counter the immense censorship by scientific journals on any discussion of vaccine injuries!” Levi posted on X.

As previously reported, Levi’s study, co-authored with MIT researcher Nelson Lu, analysed responses from nearly 10 million participants in the CDC’s V-SAFE surveillance system and identified a potential safety signal that the researchers say warrants further investigation.

But before the study appeared as a preprint on Research Square, Levi and Lu struggled to get it through the scientific publishing system.

Their experience mirrors that of others trying to publish research on post-vaccination health outcomes

Emails obtained exclusively by MD Reports reveal what happened behind the scenes.