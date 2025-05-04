Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alfonso's avatar
Alfonso
13h

Gender dysphoria in many cases is not a primary condition, but rather a secondary or symptomatic manifestation of broader psychological or neurodevelopmental disturbances such as autism spectrum traits, interoceptive deficits, or identity instability. The vast majority of individuals with "gender dysphoria" ultimately desist, particularly during adolescence. What they need is support, not aggresive medicalization.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2021.632784/full

To aggressively medicalize these individuals without comprehensive assessment and truly informed consent constitutes a clinical and ethical aberration. There is a global push to obscure the true nature of this diagnosis and suppress the full picture to get a true informed consent. Many psychologists says they "affirm", but the role of a psychologist is not to affirm, but to exercise clinical discernment, exploring the full complexity of the individual’s presentation to guide clinical and ethically sound decisions. They only "affirm" what they wish, or are instructed, to see. A significant amount of people is aware about bias in medicine, but psychology… One day, we’ll have to talk about what’s really going on psychology faculties.

I've studied extensively about the dark side of medicine, but rarely have I encountered something as maliciously intended as this. To me, the real problem is that law no longer functions as a safeguard. It’s dead in essence, if not in form. Harmed individuals are no longer protected. Freedom of expression is no longer defended. Those who lie and cause harm thrive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom's avatar
Tom
12h

Thank you, Maryanne. I think Dr Jillian Spencer is a hero for speaking out.

I'm a clinical psychologist (not in general private practice anymore), who has long held concerns over how ideology infects health policies and guidelines. It seems to me that many professional bodies are not courageous and critical enough when it comes to separating ideology from evidence-based health care. That 'gender affirming care' infiltrated hospital and health care systems in Australia, with minors allegedly 'consenting' to irreversible medical interventions on the basis of gender dysphoria, remains deeply shocking to me. I don't believe these doctors are intending to cause harm, but it appears their rush to display good intentions / 'kindness' / 'equality' etc has overrun basic ethical decision-making. Medicine and psychology must not prioritise feelings over facts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maryanne Demasi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture