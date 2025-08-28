Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nic Tydens's avatar
Nic Tydens
6h

Yeah Maryanne, you are a superstar. Please keep doing what you are doing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Julie Sladden's avatar
Julie Sladden
5h

Happy 3rd Birthday Maryanne! Your ground-breaking work is so important at this pivotal point in history. I salute you! 🫡🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maryanne Demasi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture