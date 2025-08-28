Dear Readers,

It has been three years already!!

Since launching this newsletter, the community has grown to more than 27,000 subscribers, with over 3.5 million reads in the past year alone.

The response has made one thing clear - readers are hungry for fact-based reporting that digs deeper than headlines and press releases and refuses to bow to pressure.

This past year has been truly rewarding.

I broke several stories of global significance, including how student researchers working in FDA labs uncovered excessive DNA contamination in Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine after the regulator had spent years denying there was a problem.

I am also one of the few journalists covering the first jury trial in the United States, Robi v Merck, in which the drug manufacturer stands accused of misleading the public about the safety and efficacy of its Gardasil HPV vaccine.

And I revealed what is fast becoming one of the biggest stories of the year: that the CDC is concealing critical safety data from its newly overhauled vaccine advisory committee on injections given to millions of babies - more on this to come.

Along the way, I published exclusive interviews, such as with MIT professor Retsef Levi, now a member of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel—interviews that have since been cited by legacy outlets like The New York Times.

These are the kinds of stories that once would have struggled to see daylight. Yet here they are, being read around the world.

Here, I can follow the evidence wherever it leads, free from timid editors unwilling to be ahead of the curve – something I learned all too well during my years at ABC TV.

Over the past year, I’ve also broadened the scope of my topics, writing about gender-affirming care, menopause and hormone therapy, psychiatric medications, censorship, corruption in medical journals and the occasional book review.

I’m often asked why I don’t produce more videos or podcasts. The truth is, I’d like to. But producing high-quality work takes time, resources, and a team. Right now, it’s just me. And while I’m invited onto podcasts almost weekly, they are time-consuming.

For now, my energy is best spent where it has the greatest impact which is delivering investigations that force uncomfortable questions into the open.

The vast majority of my subscribers have signed up for free, but I hope more of you will consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For the cost of a coffee each month, you can help make this work sustainable, and join the conversation by adding your voice to the comments alongside other subscribers.

My ultimate goal is to sustain an income solely through Substack, but I’m not there yet. At present, I rely on a fellowship from the Brownstone Institute, which allows me to keep going while I build this platform toward financial independence, and I’m grateful for that support.

Here are some of the kind words from people who’ve taken out a paid subscription over the year:

If you’d like to support my work, there are simple ways to help.

You can upgrade to a paid subscription, gift one to a friend (or even ten friends at a discount) or share my articles on social media so these stories reach as many people as possible. Just press one of the buttons below.

Every action widens the circle of readers, and every upgrade makes a difference.

Thank you for standing with independent journalism. The next year promises even bigger stories, and I look forward to investigating them with you in my corner.

Appreciatively,

Maryanne Demasi, PhD

