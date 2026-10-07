It is a painful read, but an important one.

Cries for Help — Injury and Death Buried in V-Safe Data, compiled by React19 and published by the Brownstone Institute, gathers messages from people who became ill after vaccination, alongside relatives writing for loved ones who were too sick to respond or had died.

They submitted these accounts through a CDC system — the V-SAFE app — designed to monitor Covid vaccine safety during the mass roll-out.

It took litigation under Freedom of Information laws and a federal court order to compel the CDC to release the free-text responses, which the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) then published.

React19 reviewed more than 7.5 million responses and identified 3,329 participants who pleaded for help, described suicidal thoughts, or reported deaths and near-death experiences.

Some described frightening symptoms that would not go away. Others had been to doctors or emergency departments but still had no answers. They kept filling in the surveys, hoping someone on the other end would notice and respond.

Again and again, they asked a version of the same question.

Is anyone reading this?

One person reported a miscarriage and said they had asked to be contacted, but nobody had called. Another was promised callbacks twice, then wrote a year later that neither had happened.

Some of the hardest entries come from grieving relatives.

A son reported that his father was in intensive care and asked for help. His next update said his father remained critically ill. Then came the message that he had died.

Another respondent repeatedly reported a woman’s death while continuing to receive check-ins. “Still dead. — Funeral home. She DIED”

Weeks later, the frustration had become fury. “She died after her vaccine but none of you Assholes read this and just continue to send this useless text — FUNERAL HOME!”

Brownstone president Jeffrey Tucker has been reading the messages aloud in broadcasts on X, giving these people a voice beyond the database. Hearing their words brings home the grief, fear and anger behind each entry — and the expectation that reporting a problem would lead to help.

But that help never came.

Remember, these people got vaccinated. They took part in the safety monitoring authorities asked them to use. But when they reported harm and asked for help, they were dismissed as “antivaxxers.”

The abandonment described in these pages added insult to injury. These people deserved care and investigation, but found themselves fighting to be heard.

Their accounts also underline the urgency of Retsef Levi’s call for the CDC to follow up people reporting lasting health problems after vaccination.

His team’s analysis of V-safe data found that nearly 2% of almost 10 million participants reported health deterioration lasting at least three months, which they attributed to Covid vaccination.

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This week brought some hope of action.

According to Bloomberg, health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 5 October for a new NIH clinic intended to study and care for patients with vaccine injuries.

We still need to know who will qualify and how patients can access care. For families who have spent years searching for help, the announcement must lead to more than another promise.

One message in the book captures what so many were asking.

“You stole my life - call me, hear me, help me.”

It should never have been too much to ask.

Download:

Cries For Help Book 3.54MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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