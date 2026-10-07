MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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Guy Montag, E-451's avatar
Guy Montag, E-451
1dEdited

I got the Phizer shot on 12/23/20. One of the first (shows what an "anti-vaxxer" I was then!). My V-Safe registrant number is XXW-29215-57572

My second Phizer shot was about 1/20/21. The following week, I got DVT in both calves and then was hospitalized for PE in my lungs. At the time, I thought it was due to a recent surgery (although I had no risk factors and was not confined to bed). Had to be on Eliquis for 3 months (I got off after minimum treatment time so I could return to work at my fire station).

When I was considering a booster shot the following November, I finally looked into the "conspiracy theory" that the mRNA were not "safe." I quickly discovered that DVT/PE was a reported Covid vaccine injury. About 12/23/21, I reported my injury in my last V-Safe follow-up.

A week or two later, a V-Safe contractor just left a message on my phone asking me to report it to VAERS. I guess by that time they had finally worked their way through their back-log of reported injuries (my understanding was that those reporting during the vaccine roll-out were often contacted only months later, even for death reports as is clear from reading "Cries for Help").

They never followed up on their initial call. I never filed a VAERS report. I probably should, but what's the point? The CDC isn't doing anything about the reports.

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4 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
krishna e bera's avatar
krishna e bera
1d

Thanks for publicizing this important work!

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