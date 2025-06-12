Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julian Gillespie's avatar
Julian Gillespie
9hEdited

thank you Dr Demasi,

.. this one line has made my day:

"the newly appointed ACIP will not only examine vaccines moving forward, but also re-examine the existing schedule, a revolutionary move in itself"

that just there - "also re-examine the existing schedule"

this is a new day for what appears to be, indeed .. a new era

Bonne chance ! .. to this stellar new ACIP

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Donnie Claxton's avatar
Donnie Claxton
8h

I hope this is a new world as far as vaccines. Many of the present ones cause more problems than the disease.

The practitioner who injected Dr. Pebsworth's son is guilty of malpractice. There is no way that many vaccines at one time were ever tested in any way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maryanne Demasi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture