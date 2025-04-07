It’s autumn and Australian health authorities are ramping up their annual push for widespread flu vaccination.

This year, they’re urging everyone aged six months and older to receive the jab ahead of the 2025 influenza season.

States like Victoria and New South Wales make it compulsory for healthcare workers to take the flu shot, part of a broader strategy to reduce transmission.

Authorities claim the vaccine is essential to prevent severe illness, reduce hospital admissions, and protect society’s most vulnerable. But do the data support these claims?