MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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marlon1492's avatar
marlon1492
2d

So sad that Drs Hoeg, Prasad, and Makary got chewed up and spit out.

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Dr. Steven Lucks PhD's avatar
Dr. Steven Lucks PhD
2d

I agree with you, big Pharma made 89 million on a vaccine that didn't work when they knew that Vitamin D did and was cheap.

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