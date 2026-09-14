When emergency physician Joseph Fraiman’s children were born, he made a decision that would surprise most in his field.

He opted out of the routine vitamin K injection recommended for all newborns to prevent vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB)—a rare but potentially fatal condition.

Fraiman understands the danger better than most. Years spent caring for critically ill patients mean he knows how catastrophic severe bleeding can be, and he accepts that a single intramuscular shot reduces that risk.

His perspective comes as refusal rates for the routine vitamin K injection have risen in recent years.

So why would a doctor trained to manage medical emergencies say no to a preventive treatment for his own children?

For Fraiman, it came down to a simple calculation of absolute benefit, potential harm, and fully informed consent.