Last week, a federal judge in Massachusetts forced the cancellation of a much-anticipated meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Among the materials prepared for discussion was a scientific briefing by Professor Charlotte Kuperwasser of Tufts University School of Medicine, and member of the Covid-19 vaccine workgroup.

The presentation was expected to address a central question about what happens to DNA byproducts in mRNA vaccines once they enter the body.

Earlier this week, Kuperwasser wrote for the Brownstone Institute that while these byproducts are known to be present, data on their fate in the body are not available.

The slides prepared for ACIP go further.

They set out a biological mechanism linking these manufacturing byproducts to immune responses that fail to switch off—matching the pattern of illness reported by patients with vaccine injuries.

Below is an exclusive look at the briefing slides that were never presented to ACIP—and have not been made public until now.