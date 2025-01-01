Sydney Harbour fireworks 2025

As we step into the new year, I want to reflect on the journey through 2024—a year defined by fearless reporting, exclusive interviews, and relentless investigations that challenged the status quo. Your support has made it all possible.

In 2024, I focused on uncovering critical issues that have been ignored, misrepresented, or outright suppressed by the mainstream media. Through my work, I exposed regulatory failures, highlighted flaws in public health decision-making, and amplified the voices of experts brave enough to question the prevailing narrative.

One of the my memorable moments was my in-depth interview with Florida Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo. He was the first public officials to call for a halt to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines due to unresolved safety concerns.

I also spoke with key figures from the early days of the pandemic.

In a two part series with Scott Atlas from the Trump administration, he offered candid insights into how decisions by Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, and former CDC director Robert Redfield led to critical missteps that resulted in chaos and widespread distrust.

In another exclusive, I interviewed Phillip Buckhaults, whose work has been pivotal in analysing DNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Alongside genomics expert Kevin McKernan who was the first to expose the problem, Buckhaults is advancing crucial research into genomic integration—an area with profound implications for public health and safety.

Throughout 2024, I cast a spotlight on the deep-seated failures of regulatory agencies such as the FDA and TGA. These institutions often chose obfuscation over transparency, delaying critical Freedom of Information requests and resorting to private email accounts to evade scrutiny. Such tactics not only betray public trust but also hinder the accountability essential to their roles.

My investigations into vaccine safety led to some of the most impactful stories of the year. I exposed the tragic number of sudden infant deaths reported after infants had received the Infanrix Hexa vaccine, which regulators like the TGA continue to ignore.

I interviewed Danish physician Peter Gøtzsche who spoke of his concerns regarding the over-crowded childhood immunisation schedules in the US and Australia, compared to his native country of Denmark.

One of my most revealing interviews was with Stanley Plotkin, often referred to as the “godfather” of vaccines. Plotkin’s candid admissions about the lack of robust vaccine safety studies underscored the immense challenges in maintaining public confidence, particularly when regulatory oversight appears compromised.

It was shocking to see Moderna halt its trials for its new mRNA vaccine against RSV for children. The FDA failed to disclose the data for months after the trial showed the vaccine not only failed to prevent severe RSV disease, but appeared to worsen it.

I also revealed serious ethical breaches in Gardasil’s HPV vaccine trials. Participants were misled about the nature of the placebos used, and this vaccine exhibits the same troubling issue of DNA contamination as the mRNA vaccines. These stories laid bare a concerning pattern of negligence and deception in vaccine trials and approvals.

2024 was also a year for questioning power.

I reported on government inquiries into COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and Australia, highlighting systemic failures in transparency and decision-making. These inquiries uncovered flaws that continue to erode public trust in health institutions.

I also took aim at the mainstream media’s repeated failures. Whether it was the New York Times misleading its readers about the polio vaccine or left-leaning outlets alienating audiences with biased election coverage, 2024 underscored the growing disillusionment with traditional journalism.

Amidst the challenges, there were victories too. I reported on the legal triumph of Zoe Harcombe and Malcolm Kendrick, who successfully sued a British tabloid for defamation over their work on statins. Their win was a powerful reminder of the importance of standing up to the lies of legacy media, no matter the odds.

Looking Ahead

