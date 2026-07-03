MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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JB watching TV's avatar
JB watching TV
2h

Keep on shining Doc MaDem, you're the BEST 👌

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1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
32m

Maryanne, I cherish you and appreciate you because you are honest. It feels really good to be able to trust and know the information you give has been researched. I wish I could get people to subscribe to you but my friends (the ones I have left) have no interest in what is going on with the behind the scenes shenanigans.

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1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
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