MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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Don Reed's avatar
Don Reed
17h

03/16/26: You are too kind to the NY Times, a thieves den.

THEY STOLE YOUR WORK. And they would NEVER have had the story had they not gone shoplifting, so to speak (and these are the people who claim that they're morally superior to everyone else).

At any rate, where is the payment option whereby I can simply donate?

I did this once before, and, alas, I can't recall how it was done, why is why I'm being a nudge.

Do inform, please.

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4 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
JB watching TV's avatar
JB watching TV
18h

Plagiaristic Pigs 🐖

Cite your sources NYT 🫵

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