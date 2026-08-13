MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
2d

How could anyone give ‘voluntary informed consent’ to this medical intervention given the litany of lies about ‘Covid’ and the vaccines, and the coercion under threat of penalty, eg loss of livelihood, to make people comply?

That’s the scandal that still awaits the spotlight.

See for example my recent article showing the Police Commissioner of South Australia’s involvement in mandating vaccination - this happened in a supposed ‘free country’…

"I think there will be an incentive for people to get vaccinated if they want to fully participate in all the activities we normally enjoy." https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/i-think-there-will-be-an-incentive

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
2d

Maryanne, Not unexpectedly, the best pithy summary of the facts (which are awful) across the 100 articles on spikeshots/pregnancy I have read over the past few days. Kudos. R

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1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
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