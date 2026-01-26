Australians for Scientific Freedom Award (Science)

Hi everyone,

Happy Australia Day!

I was honoured to receive this year’s Australians for Science and Freedom Award for Science.

It recognises individuals who have shown courage in defending scientific truth, even when doing so carries professional or personal risk.

ASF’s mission is to defend free and open debate, uphold rigorous scientific inquiry, and promote transparency, accountability, and contestability in public decision-making — values that matter now more than ever.

Thank you.

Maryanne

Give a gift subscription

Get 10% off a group subscription