MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Australians for Scientific Freedom Award (Science)

Maryanne Demasi, PhD's avatar
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Jan 26, 2026

Hi everyone,

Happy Australia Day!

I was honoured to receive this year’s Australians for Science and Freedom Award for Science.

It recognises individuals who have shown courage in defending scientific truth, even when doing so carries professional or personal risk.

ASF’s mission is to defend free and open debate, uphold rigorous scientific inquiry, and promote transparency, accountability, and contestability in public decision-making — values that matter now more than ever.

Thank you.
Maryanne

MD REPORTS is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Give a gift subscription

Get 10% off a group subscription

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Maryanne Demasi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture